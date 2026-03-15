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regular-article-logo Sunday, 15 March 2026

Ambuja Neotia Group plans Rs 700 crore healthcare and hotel project in Guwahati

Integrated development at Fancy Bazar will include a 300 bed multi speciality hospital and a premium hotel as group expands presence in Northeast

Umanand Jaiswal Published 15.03.26, 05:02 AM
Ambuja Neotia Guwahati project

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Calcutta-based Ambuja Neotia Group plan to develop a 700-plus crore integrated healthcare and hospitality project in Guwahati following the approval of its investment proposal by the Assam government.

The project will include a state-of-the-art 300-bed multi-speciality hospital and a premium hotel with approximately 200–250 keys, a project that will “strengthen both healthcare access and the city’s hospitality ecosystem”, according to an official statement.

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The project will be developed on a 2.88-acre mixed-use land parcel at Fancy Bazar, Old Jail Road area, with a combined investment expected to exceed 700 crore, it added.

The project is set to begin construction by year-end.

This will be the Group’s second venture in the state. Their healthcare vertical, Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Limited, launched their first venture, Neotia Bhagirathi Woman and Child Care Centre, Guwahati, in July last year with an investment of 80 crore.

Parthiv Neotia, joint managing director, Ambuja Neotia Group, said, “Guwahati holds immense strategic importance as the gateway to the North-East, and we believe this integrated development can contribute meaningfully to the region’s healthcare infrastructure and urban economy.”

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