Air India, Air India Express to operate 80 flights to West Asia on Saturday

Air India and Air India Express will operate 80 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on March 14, even as the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran continues to disrupt aviation in the region.

According to a statement, the two airlines will run their regular services to and from Jeddah and Muscat on Saturday, accounting for 18 flights.

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"In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express would operate a total of 62 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time," it said.

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Air India will run one round-trip flight from Delhi and two round-trips from Mumbai to Jeddah. Air India Express will operate one flight each from Kozhikode and Mangaluru to Jeddah and back.

"Air India Express will also operate its scheduled services to Muscat, including one round-trip each from Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode and Mumbai," the statement said.