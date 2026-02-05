MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Meghalaya coal mine blast: 16 dead, several feared trapped in illegal operation

'Yes, it seems like that,' said Vikash Kumar, East Jaintia Hills superintendent of police, when asked whether the mine was operating illegally

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 05.02.26, 06:52 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

At least 16 labourers were killed, and several others feared trapped following an explosion at an "illegal" coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday, director general of police I. Nongrang said.

Rescue teams have been engaged in search operations, she said, adding that the incident occurred in the Thangsku area in the morning.

"We have recovered 16 bodies so far. The exact number of labourers present inside the mine at the time of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. More people are feared trapped," she said.

One person who sustained injuries in the blast was initially taken to Sutnga Primary Health Centre before being referred to a Shillong hospital for better treatment, East Jaintia Hills superintendent of police Vikash Kumar said.

The explosion is suspected to have occurred during coal mining activities at the site, which is believed to be an illegal operation.

Asked whether the mine was operating illegally, Kumar said, "Yes, it seems like that." He said the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, and an inquiry will be conducted.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a ban on rat-hole coal mining and other unscientific mining practices in Meghalaya in 2014, citing environmental damage and safety risks, while also restricting illegal transportation of coal extracted through such methods.

Rat-hole mining involves digging narrow tunnels, usually 3-4 feet high, for workers to enter and extract coal. The horizontal tunnels are often termed “rat-holes,” as each just about fits one person.

The Supreme Court later upheld the ban and allowed mining only through scientific and regulated procedures with environmental safeguards.

