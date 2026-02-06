MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 06 February 2026

Omar Abdullah asks BJP if Muslim students will be allowed in proposed Jammu NLU

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister recalls closure of a medical college over Muslim majority admissions and frames the law university demand as a moral test on merit and inclusion

Muzaffar Raina Published 06.02.26, 05:09 AM
Omar Abdullah NLU Jammu

Omar Abdullah. File picture

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday asked the BJP legislators pressing for a National Law University in Jammu to clarify whether they would allow Muslim students to study there if they dominated the merit list, recalling that a medical college had recently been shut on similar grounds.

Omar urged the BJP MLAs to seek minority status for the closed medical college, which would allow Hindus to get a fairly large share of seats, arguing the money spent on it would not go to waste and the doctors, irrespective of their faith, would not differentiate patients from different religions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP legislators did not reply to Omar’s question, although they echoed the call for an NLU in both Kashmir and Jammu. The BJP had earlier favoured an NLU in Jammu but made amends in its call after facing criticism that there were no protests in the Valley when Jammu got both an IIT and an IIM in 2016.

Omar on Thursday framed the question as a moral issue, asking whether Muslims will be allowed to study if Jammu gets an NLU. He said that when BJP legislators have nothing to offer, they talk about discrimination against Jammu.

“Discrimination happened when you shut down a medical college. I am surprised, Mr Speaker, that in other states people struggle for a medical college. But these people got a medical college closed only because a majority of students were Muslims,” he said, referring to the closure of Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College where Muslim students had dominated the merit list.

“...Now they say give us a National Law University. NLU admissions are also made on merit. How can I accept that if the majority of students were Muslims in Jammu’s NLU, they will (not) get it closed and distribute sweets and celebrate (the way it happened when the medical college was shut)?” Omar said.

RELATED TOPICS

Omar Abdullah National Law University
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Over two-thirds of Air India Group planes identified with recurring defects: Govt data

In all, 377 aircraft have been identified as having recurring defects since January last year, of the total 754 aircraft analysed for such deficiencies across six scheduled airlines, the government tells Lok Sabha
Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha
Quote left Quote right

I was high commissioner till 2018. I categorically deny any links with Jeffrey Epstein

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT