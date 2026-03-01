CBSE postpones Class 10, 12 board exams in Middle East amid Iran-Israel conflict

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday postponed the Class 10 and 12 board examinations scheduled for March 2 in parts of the Middle East following the Iran-Israel conflict.

The postponement applies to Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“Due to current situation in parts of Middle East---Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, the board has decided to postpone class 10, 12 exams on March 2,” said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

He said the new dates would be announced later.

“The board will review the situation on March 3 and take appropriate decisions with regard to examination scheduled from March 5 onwards,” Bhardwaj added. CBSE officials said the decision was taken keeping in view the situation in the region.

The board conducts examinations in several countries to accommodate Indian students studying overseas.