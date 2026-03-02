Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to UAE President and Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the strikes on the UAE and said he spoke with the President of the Gulf nation to extend solidarity.

Later in the night, Modi also spoke to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he met during his visit to the country on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community living in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability,” Modi posted on X.

Three people have died and 58, including an Indian, have been injured in Iranian missile strikes across the UAE in the past two days, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The Indian embassy in the UAE said in a social media post that it was aware of the injury to the Indian national and was in touch with the hospital authorities. “The Indian national is out of danger. We are rendering all possible assistance,” it added.

On his conversation with Netanyahu, Modi posted on X: “Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities.”

Hospital hit

Israeli strikes badly damaged a hospital in Tehran’s Gandhi Street area, two witnesses told Reuters on Sunday, adding that the patients were being taken out.

Indian crew

Four people were injured after a Palau-flagged oil tanker with 15 Indian crew members came under attack from the Iranian military off Oman’s Musandam peninsula, Omani authorities said on Sunday.

The entire crew of 20 individuals, comprising 15 Indians and five Iranians, have been safely evacuated, Oman’s Maritime Security Centre said.