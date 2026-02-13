MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
US President Trump plans to roll back tariffs on metal and aluminium goods

The administration is now reviewing the list of products affected by the levies and plans to exempt some items

Reuters Published 13.02.26, 10:55 AM
US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump. Reuters picture.

US President Donald Trump is planning to scale back some tariffs on steel and aluminium goods, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Trump hit steel and aluminium imports with tariffs of up to 50% last year including the country rate on the non-steel and non-aluminum content.

The administration is now reviewing the list of products affected by the levies and plans to exempt some items, halt the expansion of the lists and instead launch more targeted national security probes into specific goods, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

