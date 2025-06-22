US hits three nuclear sites, Trump declares mission ‘very successful’

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said that a "very successful attack" on three nuclear sites in Iran had been successfully carried out, including at Fordow.

In a posting on Truth Social, Trump added, "All planes are safely on their way home" and he congratulated "our great American Warriors."

Trump ended his posting saying, "Now is the time for peace."

The action came as Israel and Iran have been engaged in more than a week of aerial combat that has resulted in deaths and injuries in both countries.

Israel launched the attacks on Iran saying that it wanted to remove any chance of Tehran developing nuclear weapons.

Iran has argued that its nuclear program is intended for peaceful purposes.

Diplomatic efforts by Western nations to stop the hostilities had so far been unsuccessful.

In another social media posting Trump said, "Fordow is gone."

Trump appeared to be referring to the underground nuclear storage facility in Natanz. The bombing came after B-2 bombers had been dispatched to Guam earlier on Saturday, according to U.S. sources.

A U.S. official told Reuters that B-2 bombers were involved in the strikes on Iran's nuclear sites.

It was still unclear whether any Israeli forces were involved in this latest bombing, which significantly expanded the scope of the hostilities.