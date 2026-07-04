US East Coast heatwave disrupts Fourth of July celebrations, shuts Freedom 250 fair

A severe heat wave sweeping across the US East Coast disrupted Independence Day celebrations on Friday, forcing the temporary closure of the Great American State Fair in Washington, DC, cancelling several Fourth of July parades and prompting authorities to issue safety advisories as temperatures soared.

The heat index — the temperature it feels like with humidity — was forecast to touch a scorching 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 degrees Celsius) in Washington, DC.

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The Trump administration-backed Freedom 250 announced that the Great American State Fair on the National Mall would temporarily close until 5 pm because of the extreme heat.

“The safety and well-being of our guests, volunteers, performers, vendors, and staff is our highest priority,” the group said in a statement on X.

Extreme weather also led to the cancellation of Independence Day parades in Leesburg, Virginia, and in Laurel and Takoma Park, Maryland.

Despite the heat, the annual Capitol Fourth Concert will go ahead as scheduled on Friday evening, though authorities delayed public entry by an hour. The US Capitol Police said the concert would begin at 8 pm, with gates opening at 7 pm instead of the usual time.

“To ensure a safe concert, all guests are strongly encouraged to bring an ample supply of water to stay hydrated,” Capitol Police said in the statement. Non-glass water bottles and coolers will be permitted, it added.

The concert on the West Lawn of the US Capitol will feature performers including Patti LaBelle, Alan Jackson, Chicago, Kool & the Gang, the National Symphony Orchestra, the US Army Band "Pershing's Own", the Choral Arts Society of Washington and the Joint Armed Forces Chorus.

Authorities had already cancelled public attendance for the concert's rehearsal on Thursday evening due to the intense heat. The event, traditionally held on Independence Day, was rescheduled to July 3 to accommodate Freedom 250 fireworks and programming planned for the National Mall on July 4.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to South Dakota on Friday evening to deliver a speech and attend fireworks at Mount Rushmore. He is also expected to address a gathering at the National Mall in Washington on Saturday evening ahead of what organisers have described as a historically massive fireworks display.

Across the region, cities and towns adjusted holiday plans to cope with the dangerous weather. From Boston to Norristown, Pennsylvania, and Gettysburg National Military Park, celebrations were modified, while Amtrak cancelled some Northeast train services over concerns that excessive heat could affect rail tracks.

In New York City, where the heat index reached 106 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged residents to reduce electricity consumption **"due to the increase in energy demand and unexpected load challenges".**

The appeal, which included asking residents to set air conditioners to 78 degrees Fahrenheit (25.5 degrees Celsius) and switch off unnecessary lights and electronics, triggered sharp criticism from Republican leaders.

“This is Communism at work,” Senator Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, said.

“The Socialist Democrats are coming for your AC,” Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, said.