MEA urges Venezuela to 'urgently investigate' missing organs of deceased Indian seafarer

The ministry of external affairs on Friday said it has taken up with the authorities in Venezuela the matter of missing organs of an Indian seafarer whose body was repatriated from the country and requested them to "urgently investigate" the case.

The 33-year-old seafarer, Rakesh Chauhan of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh, died while serving on a merchant vessel in Venezuela. A post-mortem examination after his body was brought back found several internal organs missing.

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"We have taken up the matter with the Venezuelan authorities, requesting (them) to urgently investigate the matter. So, we will keep you updated on it," ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in response to a query at his weekly media briefing.

According to Chauhan's family, he had travelled to Venezuela in November 2025 as a crew member on a merchant ship through a private company.

The company informed them in May this year that Chauhan had sustained serious injuries after a fall and was undergoing treatment. The next day, they were informed of his death, the family had said earlier.

They alleged that the company had assured them that the body would be sent to India within a week, but it reached Deoria about a month later.

Chief Medical Superintendent, Deoria Medical College, H K Mishra had earlier said that according to the post-mortem report, several major internal organs, including the brain, heart, both lungs, liver, both kidneys, spleen, pancreas, stomach and intestines, were missing.

The report also noted that the thyroid, hyoid bone, larynx and trachea were missing.

It said the exact cause of death could not be ascertained due to the absence of internal organs.