Russian attack on Kyiv injures 13, sets Unesco monastery ablaze; strike in Kharkiv kills five

1 8 A resident stands in front of an apartment building, which was hit during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 15, 2026.(All images by Reuters)

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Thirteen people were injured and the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, a symbol of Ukrainian spiritual and cultural history, caught fire following a major Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital, authorities said early on Monday, urging residents to take shelter.

The air attack damaged electricity lines and left 140,000 Kyiv residents without power, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that some houses and cars also caught fire after being hit by drone debris.

2 8 Fire and smoke rise in the city during a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 15, 2026.

The central Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was seriously damaged in a direct attack, Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the capital's military administration, said in a separate Telegram post.

Thirteen people, including a child, sought medical help in the capital, he said.

3 8 An explosion in the city during a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 15, 2026.

Five strikes hit civilian sites in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district in less than 30 minutes, he said, including a 25-story apartment building, while a market and a grocery store caught fire. In the Obolonskyi district, a nine-story residential building took a direct hit.

"A brutal assault on our people and our heritage. This is the true face of Russia's Orthodox values," Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on X, with her post showing the monastery buildings in flames.

4 8 Smoke rises from the city following Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 15, 2026.

The city was under a massive missile attack, with a high-rise apartment building also on fire, according Kyiv authorities.

Drones continue to attack Kyiv from different directions, Ukraine's Air Force said on Telegram, with explosions heard in the city, a Reuters witness said.

5 8 Firefighters work at a site of a Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 15, 2026.

Neighbouring Poland, a European Union and a Nato member, has scrambled its fighter jets and put ground-based air defence systems and radar reconnaissance on a state of readiness, Poland's Armed Forces said in a post on X.

Most of Ukraine's territory was under air raid warnings in the early hours of Monday.

6 8 A resident stands inside his apartment, which was damaged during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 15, 2026.

Five emergency service rescues were killed and at least another five injured after a second Russian strike hit Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram, with attacks also in the region of Dnipro, according to social media posts by local authorities.

Reuters could not independently confirm the reports.

7 8 Firefighters work at the site of a market which was hit during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 15, 2026.

Ukraine has recently intensified attacks on Russian industrial and energy facilities, as it tries to deprive Moscow from revenues to bring the end to the war closer.

The latest strikes come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had spoken to US President Donald Trump and discussed efforts to achieve an end to the more than four-year war, ahead of a G7 meeting in France this week.

8 8 Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, which was hit during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 15, 2026.

Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday that ending the conflict in Ukraine was vital and he was ready to help, the Kremlin said.

Progress towards a peace agreement in Ukraine has been slow, with U.S. officials and mediators concentrating on the conflict in the Middle East. U.S. and Iranian officials said on Sunday they had agreed on a peace framework to end their war, with the pact expected to be officially signed on Friday in Switzerland.

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