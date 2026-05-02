Qatar Airways to resume commercial flights to Iraq from May 10

Qatar Airways said it would resume passenger flights to Baghdad, Basra and Erbil airports in Iraq.

In a social media post on X, the airline said that it has started the process of reinstating its network across the Middle East, including the return of passenger flights to Baghdad (BGW), Basra (BSR), and Erbil (EBL) in Iraq, starting on 10 May 2026.

"These resumptions follow the airline’s recent announcements confirming the return of daily passenger services to Dubai (DXB) and Sharjah (SHJ), and to Bahrain (BAH), Damascus (DAM) and Kozhikode (CCJ), providing passengers with greater flexibility and enhanced connectivity across the region and beyond," the airline said on X.