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regular-article-logo Saturday, 02 May 2026

Qatar Airways to resume commercial flights to Iraq from May 10

In a social media post on X, the airline said it has started the process of reinstating its network across the Middle East, including the return of passenger flights to Baghdad (BGW), Basra (BSR), and Erbil (EBL) in Iraq, starting on 10 May 2026

Our Web Desk, Reuters Published 02.05.26, 09:02 PM
A Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000 is pictured at the Eurasia Airshow in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey April 25, 2018.

A Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000 is pictured at the Eurasia Airshow in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey April 25, 2018. Reuters

Qatar Airways said it would resume passenger flights to Baghdad, Basra and Erbil airports in Iraq.

In a social media post on X, the airline said that it has started the process of reinstating its network across the Middle East, including the return of passenger flights to Baghdad (BGW), Basra (BSR), and Erbil (EBL) in Iraq, starting on 10 May 2026.

"These resumptions follow the airline’s recent announcements confirming the return of daily passenger services to Dubai (DXB) and Sharjah (SHJ), and to Bahrain (BAH), Damascus (DAM) and Kozhikode (CCJ), providing passengers with greater flexibility and enhanced connectivity across the region and beyond," the airline said on X.

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