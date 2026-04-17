British PM Keir Starmer rejects resignation talk after Mandelson controversy deepens

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has not considered resigning, senior minister Darren Jones told the BBC on Friday, as quoted by Reuters, after opposition parties renewed calls for him to step down over the controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States.

The row intensified after the government confirmed on Thursday that Mandelson had failed security vetting before taking up the diplomatic role, but was still allowed to proceed. Mandelson was later fired after Starmer said he had lied about the strength of his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

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The government said Starmer was unaware that officials in the foreign office had overruled the vetting recommendation. A source added that Ollie Robbins, the most senior official at the foreign ministry, would leave his post after losing Starmer’s confidence.

Speaking to the BBC, senior minister Darren Jones said Starmer had not considered resigning. He also told LBC that the prime minister was "furious" at not being informed Mandelson had failed the security checks and would update parliament on Monday.

Jones defended Starmer, saying he had not misled parliament and that due process had been followed, though flaws existed in the system.

"I don't think it brings the Prime Minister's future into question," Jones said.

Opposition leaders, however, intensified their criticism. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey told BBC Radio:

"I don't think the prime minister can get out of his responsibility by sacking Ollie Robbins. I think the buck has to stop with Mr. Starmer," Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey told BBC Radio.

"I think the evidence suggests that he misled the Commons (parliament) and misled the public. That's against all the rules, and that's why we've called for him to go."

Starmer has previously apologised for the appointment but defended his own actions, accusing Mandelson of creating a "litany of deceit" about his Epstein ties and promising to release documents explaining how he was appointed.

Mandelson is also under police investigation for allegedly leaking government documents to Epstein. He has not commented publicly on the allegations, while his lawyer did not respond to questions on Thursday regarding the vetting process.