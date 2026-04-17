MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 17 April 2026

British PM Keir Starmer rejects resignation talk after Mandelson controversy deepens

The UK government confirmed Mandelson - who was subsequently fired after Starmer said he had lied about the strength of his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - had failed his security vetting before taking up the role

Reuters, Our Web Desk Published 17.04.26, 12:59 PM
Keir Starmer and Peter Mandelson

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer talks with Britain's ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson during a welcome reception at the ambassador's residence on February 26, 2025, in Washington, DC, U.S. Reuters

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has not considered resigning, senior minister Darren Jones told the BBC on Friday, as quoted by Reuters, after opposition parties renewed calls for him to step down over the controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States.

The row intensified after the government confirmed on Thursday that Mandelson had failed security vetting before taking up the diplomatic role, but was still allowed to proceed. Mandelson was later fired after Starmer said he had lied about the strength of his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government said Starmer was unaware that officials in the foreign office had overruled the vetting recommendation. A source added that Ollie Robbins, the most senior official at the foreign ministry, would leave his post after losing Starmer’s confidence.

Speaking to the BBC, senior minister Darren Jones said Starmer had not considered resigning. He also told LBC that the prime minister was "furious" at not being informed Mandelson had failed the security checks and would update parliament on Monday.

Jones defended Starmer, saying he had not misled parliament and that due process had been followed, though flaws existed in the system.

"I don't think it brings the Prime Minister's future into question," Jones said.

Opposition leaders, however, intensified their criticism. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey told BBC Radio:

"I don't think the prime minister can get out of his responsibility by sacking Ollie Robbins. I think the buck has to stop with Mr. Starmer," Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey told BBC Radio.

"I think the evidence suggests that he misled the Commons (parliament) and misled the public. That's against all the rules, and that's why we've called for him to go."

Starmer has previously apologised for the appointment but defended his own actions, accusing Mandelson of creating a "litany of deceit" about his Epstein ties and promising to release documents explaining how he was appointed.

Mandelson is also under police investigation for allegedly leaking government documents to Epstein. He has not commented publicly on the allegations, while his lawyer did not respond to questions on Thursday regarding the vetting process.

RELATED TOPICS

Keir Starmer United Kingdom
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Delimitation devil in detail, critics say as Centre push sparks angst in South, fear in Opposition

The long-awaited exercise of redrawing constituencies and increasing the Lok Sabha’s strength from 543 to up to 850 seats, based on the 2011 Census, has opened a can of worms
In this screengrab from a video posted on April 17, 2026, Parvathaneni Harish, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, delivers a statement during the UN General Assembly Debate, in New York.
Quote left Quote right

India reiterated that impeding freedom of navigation and commerce in Hormuz is unacceptable

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT