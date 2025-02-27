MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 27 February 2025

Trump to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico, doubles China import tax

Illicit drugs such as fentanyl are being smuggled into the United States at “unacceptable levels" and that import taxes would force other countries to crackdown on the trafficking, says US President

AP Published 27.02.25, 08:40 PM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump File picture

President Donald Trump says he plans to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting next Tuesday, in addition to doubling the 10 per cent universal tariff charged on imports from China.

Posting on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump said that illicit drugs such as fentanyl are being smuggled into the United States at “unacceptable levels" and that import taxes would force other countries to crackdown on the trafficking.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled,” the Republican president wrote. “China will likewise be charged an additional 10 per cent Tariff on that date.”

The prospect of escalating tariffs has already thrown the global economy into turmoil — with consumers expressing fears about inflation worsening and the auto sector possibly suffering if America's two largest trading partners in Canada and Mexico are slapped with taxes.

The prospect of higher prices and slower growth could create political blowback for Trump.

RELATED TOPICS

Tariff Hike Donald Trump
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

USAID workers given 15 minutes to pack as Trump administration dismantles agency

Over 5,600 USAID employees fired or placed on leave in a dramatic downsizing move
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

India, China militaries implementing resolutions to end standoff in Ladakh

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT