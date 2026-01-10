Trump calls for one-year 10% cap on credit card interest; Bill Ackman calls it 'a mistake'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was calling for a one-year cap on credit card interest rates at 10% starting January 20, though he offered no details on how the proposal would be implemented or enforced.

“Effective January 20, 2026, I, as President of the United States, am calling for a one year cap on Credit Card Interest Rates of 10%,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Please be informed that we will no longer let the American Public be ‘ripped off’ by Credit Card Companies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump had made a similar pledge during the 2024 election campaign, which he won, though analysts at the time said such a move would require congressional approval.

Lawmakers from both parties have raised concerns over high credit card rates, even as Republicans hold narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress.

U.S. hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who endorsed Trump in the election, criticised the proposal.

“Without being able to charge rates adequate enough to cover losses and earn an adequate return on equity, credit card lenders will cancel cards for millions of consumers,” Ackman said in a post on X.

While Congress has seen legislative attempts to cap rates, none have become law, and Trump did not endorse any specific bill.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat in the Senate Banking Committee, said Trump's call was meaningless without a bill being passed by Congress.

"Begging credit card companies to play nice is a joke. I said a year ago if Trump was serious I'd work to pass a bill to cap rates," Warren said, while criticizing Trump's attempts to gut the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on details of the call from Trump, but said on social media without elaborating that the president was capping the rates.

Some major U.S. banks and credit card issuers like American Express, Capital One Financial Corp, JPMorgan , Citigroup and Bank of America did not respond to a request for comment.

Some banking advocacy groups said in a joint statement that a 10 percent interest rate cap would "reduce credit availability" and "only drive consumers toward less regulated, more costly alternatives."

The statement came from the Consumer Bankers Association, Bank Policy Institute, American Bankers Association, Financial Services Forum and Independent Community Bankers of America.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, a fierce Trump critic, and Senator Josh Hawley, who belongs to Trump's Republican Party, have previously introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at capping credit card interest rates at 10% for five years. This bill explicitly directs credit card companies to limit rates as part of broader consumer relief legislation.

Democratic U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna have also introduced a House of Representatives bill to cap credit card interest rates at 10%, reflecting cross-aisle interest in addressing high rates.

Last year, the Trump administration moved to scrap a credit card late fee rule from the era of former President Joe Biden.

The Trump administration had asked a federal court to throw out a regulation capping credit card late fees at $8, saying it agreed with business and banking groups that alleged the rule was illegal. A federal judge subsequently threw out the rule.