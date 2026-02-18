MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
12 killed in fireworks shop explosion in China's Hubei, second case in three days

On Sunday, another accident at a fireworks shop in eastern Jiangsu province killed eight people and injured two

AP Published 18.02.26, 06:37 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image AP/PTI

An explosion at a fireworks shop in China's Hubei province on Wednesday killed 12 people, state media reported, the second such explosion as the country celebrates the Lunar New Year.

Emergency responders put out the blaze at the fireworks shop in the town of Xiangyang, in central Hubei province, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Investigators are now looking into the cause of the explosion, the report said without giving further details.

Fireworks are a large part of the Lunar New Year celebration in China, but their use has also been the cause of multiple accidents.

On Sunday, another accident at a fireworks shop in eastern Jiangsu province killed eight people and injured two. Authorities had said a resident had set off fireworks near the shop.

The central government warned of the dangers in a statement Tuesday, saying that "fireworks are still the biggest risks during the Spring Festival period," according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Fireworks China Lunar New Year
