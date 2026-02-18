Geneva talks resume with progress yet gaps remain between Kyiv and Moscow

Talks between the United States, Ukraine and Russia resumed in Geneva again on Wednesday morning

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday the latest round of trilateral talks between Kyiv, Moscow and Washington was "difficult", but that the sides agreed further talks would take place.

"We can see that progress has been made but, for now, positions differ because the negotiations were difficult," Zelenskiy told reporters in a WhatsApp chat. (Reporting by Olena Harmash; Writing by Max Hunder; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

The second day of U.S.-mediated peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Geneva were substantive and there was progress, Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council told journalists on Wednesday.

"The discussions were intensive and substantive," Umerov said. A number of issues were clarified, Umerov added, saying that Ukraine's goal remained a just and sustainable peace.

Earlier, on Tuesday evening, six hours of political and military talks ended without any public statement from either side. Later, the US envoy Steve Witkoff said on social media that the discussions had produced “significant progress”.