At least ​thirteen ‌people were killed ​and ​66 people ⁠injured ​after an ​explosion at Qatar's ​core ​LNG processing site ‌of ⁠Ras Laffan on ​Sunday, ​Energy ⁠Minister Saad ​al-Kaab ​said ⁠on Monday.

Saad Sherida al-Kaabi gave the toll during a news conference in Doha, Qatar's capital and described the explosion as related to an industrial accident.

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The blast at the Ras Laffan industrial area could cause further chaos in global energy markets. Qatar remains one of the world's top natural gas producers. Qatar shut down its production after Iran's grip on the Strait of Hormuz meant it couldn't get shipments out to its clients.

With Iran loosening its grip as negotiations continue over a permanent end to the war, Qatar began work to try to restart its export terminal. On Sunday night, that work sparked an explosion and fire at the Barzan gas supply facility, the state-run QatarEnergy said.