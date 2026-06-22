MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 22 June 2026

Qatar says gas export terminal blast killed 13, injured 66

The blast at the Ras Laffan industrial area could cause further chaos in global energy markets. Qatar remains one of the world's top natural gas producers

Reuters, AP Published 22.06.26, 07:10 PM
Representational Image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

At least ​thirteen ‌people were killed ​and ​66 people ⁠injured ​after an ​explosion at Qatar's ​core ​LNG processing site ‌of ⁠Ras Laffan on ​Sunday, ​Energy ⁠Minister Saad ​al-Kaab ​said ⁠on Monday.

Saad Sherida al-Kaabi gave the toll during a news conference in Doha, Qatar's capital and described the explosion as related to an industrial accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blast at the Ras Laffan industrial area could cause further chaos in global energy markets. Qatar remains one of the world's top natural gas producers. Qatar shut down its production after Iran's grip on the Strait of Hormuz meant it couldn't get shipments out to its clients.

With Iran loosening its grip as negotiations continue over a permanent end to the war, Qatar began work to try to restart its export terminal. On Sunday night, that work sparked an explosion and fire at the Barzan gas supply facility, the state-run QatarEnergy said.

RELATED TOPICS

Qatar Blast
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

At least 15 students die as fire rips through commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to the tragedy and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PM relief fund to the familly of those killed and Rs 50,000 to the injured
Bombay High Court.
Quote left Quote right

Clean drinking water is a fundamental right. Govt's duty to provide the same to all its citizens

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT