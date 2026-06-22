Talks with Iranian officials created 'good foundation for a final deal' to end war: JD Vance

US vice president JD Vance said Monday peace talks with Iran created a "good foundation for a successful final deal" to end the war that began at the end of February.

"The final deal is the house," Vance told reporters. "We set the foundation. We haven't built the house, but we've laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people."

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Vance's comments came after he and Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf on Monday wrapped up a lengthy round of initial talks aimed at solidifying a permanent end to the war between the countries.

The vice president also suggested that the US administration could agree to unfreeze Iranian assets for purchases of US soy, corn and wheat.

The mediation effort in Switzerland, which started Sunday and stretched into the early hours of Monday, had rocky moments. But the talks also led to some agreements between the two sides.