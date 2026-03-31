Florida to rename Palm Beach International Airport after US President Donald Trump

Florida is set to rename Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald Trump, as part of a broader push to attach his name to public institutions, with the move coinciding with the unveiling of plans for a high-profile presidential library in Miami.

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed legislation allowing the airport to be rebranded as the President Donald J. Trump International Airport, with the change expected to take effect in July. The airport is located near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, where he has resided since moving from New York in 2019.

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Before the renaming is finalised, a formal request must be submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration, which will process updates across flight charting and navigation systems, along with physical signage changes. Separately, Representative Brian Mast has introduced legislation to change the airport’s three-letter code from PBI to DJT, reflecting Trump’s initials.

The development comes as Trump revealed plans for his presidential library, sharing a video showing digital renderings of a dramatic skyscraper planned for the Miami skyline.

The design features a towering structure bearing the “Trump” name, with visuals including a presidential jet displayed in the lobby, a gold escalator reminiscent of his 2015 campaign launch, a replica Oval Office, rooftop gardens, a grand ballroom and a large gold statue of the president.

A credit in the video attributes the design to Bermello Ajamil, a Miami-based firm. Trump shared the footage alongside a link to a new website for the project, which states, "coming soon," and invites donations. The White House did not immediately respond to queries about the plans.

Miami Dade College has donated a nearly three-acre site in downtown Miami for the library, valued at more than USD 67 million. A judge in December dismissed a legal challenge that had argued the college’s board failed to provide sufficient public notice before approving the gift.

Trump’s son Eric previously said the library will be "one of the most beautiful buildings ever built" and "an Icon on the Miami skyline."

The airport renaming is part of a wider trend of initiatives linking Trump’s name to public assets and programmes. The U.S. Treasury recently said American paper currency will bear Trump's signature starting this summer, marking the first time a sitting president has signed U.S. money.

Trump’s name has also been associated with a planned class of Navy warships, a visa programme for wealthy foreigners, a government-run prescription drug website and federal savings accounts for children. Cultural institutions have also been affected, with his name added to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the United States Institute of Peace building following changes made under his administration.

Other recent developments include the renaming of a road in Palm Beach to Donald J. Trump Boulevard, connecting the airport to his estate, and reports that Trump raised the possibility of supporting federal funding for a New York infrastructure project in exchange for backing to rename major transport hubs after him.

Together, these moves underscore an expanding effort to cement Trump’s name across a wide range of American public and institutional landmarks.