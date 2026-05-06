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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 06 May 2026

United States announces phased closure of Peshawar consulate over staff safety concerns

Responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be transferred to the US Embassy in Islamabad

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 06.05.26, 12:00 PM
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The United States has announced the phased closure of its consulate in Peshawar, citing concerns over the safety of diplomatic personnel while reaffirming its continued engagement in Pakistan.

“The US Department of State is announcing the phased closure of the US Consulate General in Peshawar. Responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will transfer to the US Embassy in Islamabad,” a US State Department spokesperson said in a statement here on Tuesday.

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The move, according to the statement, is part of a broader effort to prioritise staff security and optimise operational resources, even as Washington maintains its policy focus in Pakistan.

“This decision reflects our commitment to the safety of our diplomatic personnel and efficient resource management,” the statement said, adding that the US administration’s policy priorities in Pakistan remain steadfast despite the change in physical presence in Peshawar.

The spokesperson emphasised that engagement with the region will continue through other diplomatic channels, particularly via the embassy in Islamabad.

The State Department spokesperson said the US will continue to engage meaningfully with the people and officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to foster economic ties, promote regional security, and advance the interests of the American people.

“The Department, through the US Mission to Pakistan, remains dedicated to advancing the US-Pakistan relationship through our remaining diplomatic posts in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore,” the spokesperson said.

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