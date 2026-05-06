Abhishek Banerjee security scaled back: Police withdraw extra deployment outside Kolkata residence, office

Additional police deployment and area security arrangements outside Trinamool Congress leader and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence and office in Kolkata have been withdrawn following a review, even as his Z-category security cover remains unchanged.

The changes took effect early Wednesday morning after fresh instructions, officials said. The withdrawal applies to area management measures around his Harish Mukherjee Road residence and Camac Street office, marking a shift from the earlier high-security protocol.

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On Wednesday, a scissor barricade was seen covering the footpath outside Banerjee’s residence, but no police personnel were present. A police cabin constructed at the site, however, is yet to be dismantled.

Previously, the security protocol included route sanitisation and advance movement checks, with police personnel clearing and monitoring routes before the TMC national general secretary’s travel. Under the revised arrangement, officials indicated that no police vehicle will conduct advance route checks or ensure traffic clearance ahead of his movement.

In a related move, the scissor barricade at the entry road leading to outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence was removed on Tuesday.

A 'scissor barricade' is a collapsible metal security barrier used by police to control or restrict entry to a road, lane or building. It expands and folds like a pair of scissors, hence the name.

Reacting to the development, a local resident expressed relief over the easing of restrictions. Sourav Banerjee told ANI, "There used to be 300-350 policemen here just for an MP... Look at the situation now, the atmosphere is calm. People can walk on the roads, but earlier we used to have trouble. This is Abhishek Banerjee's house. He has built such a big building, but he hasn't done anything for us. He used to threaten us, but people are living peacefully now. We are in a very good situation right now. The change that has been brought is a very good thing. The security here has improved."