New Zealand mandates citizenship test for migrants from 2027, to include human rights and democratic principles

Migrants seeking New Zealand citizenship will need to pass a test covering topics such as government and human rights from 2027, the country's internal affairs minister said on Wednesday.

The test will be conducted in person and feature 20 multi-choice questions in English, 15 of which must be answered correctly to pass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Questions will include topics such as the Bill of Rights Act, human rights, certain criminal offences, voting rights, democratic principles, the structure of government, and travel to and from New Zealand.

"People seeking citizenship should understand New Zealanders believe in certain rights, like freedom of speech, or that no one person or group is above the law," Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden said in a statement.

"This test ensures people have sufficient knowledge of their responsibilities and privileges before receiving citizenship by grant."

Currently, applicants only need to sign a declaration that they understand the responsibilities and privileges of being a citizen.

Applicants who have already applied for citizenship, or who submit their applications before the 2027 rule takes effect, will not be required to take the test.

According to the New Zealand government website, applicants under 16, those aged 65 or over, individuals granted an English-language waiver, and New Zealand citizens by descent applying for citizenship by grant will not be required to take the test.

Applicants will be allowed up to three attempts to pass the exam; those who do not succeed must wait 30 days before receiving a further three attempts.

Further details on the test are being worked on by the Department of Internal Affairs, van Velden said, adding the test would become a requirement in the second half of 2027.