Punjab DGP alleges blasts part of Pakistan ISI design on Sindoor anniversary; CM Mann blames BJP

A low-intensity blast near the Army cantonment boundary wall in Amritsar’s Khasa is suspected to be part of a Pakistan ISI-backed attempt to disrupt Punjab, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the twin explosions “minor” and accused the BJP of trying to create fear ahead of the Assembly elections.

Two back-to-back explosions near security establishments shook Punjab on Tuesday night, triggering panic and drawing condemnation from opposition parties, which called them efforts to “destabilise” the state.

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Reacting to the incidents, Mann alleged that the BJP was attempting to create an atmosphere of fear in the state to gain electoral advantage.

“The BJP wants to scare people into getting their votes. They have said that now it is Punjab’s turn after West Bengal, which indicates these minor blasts are part of their preparation for the Assembly elections,” he said.

No injuries were reported, police said, adding that investigations into both incidents are underway.

Briefing reporters after a meeting with Army authorities and senior Punjab Police officers, Yadav said no group has claimed responsibility so far, but preliminary assessment points towards Pakistan’s ISI.

“We assume that, as today is the Operation Sindoor anniversary, this is part of Pakistan’s ISI designs to cause disruptions in Punjab. Punjab is fighting a proxy war on behalf of the nation against Pakistan,” he said.

The DGP said common security concerns were reviewed in the meeting and necessary directives issued. A separate meeting was also held with senior officers of the Amritsar police commissionerate.

He added that the exact nature of the explosion and the device used would be ascertained after forensic examination.

Senior Punjab Police officers, including the Amritsar (Rural) SSP, visited the site. Bomb disposal squads from the Punjab Police and BSF, along with forensic experts, sanitised the area and collected samples for analysis.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections, and investigations are being carried out in close coordination with the Army and other agencies, Yadav said.

“Multiple teams are working using human intelligence, technical resources and forensic inputs to ensure a scientific investigation,” he added, asserting that those responsible will be arrested.

Explosive material was used in the blast that occurred outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier in Jalandhar, a senior officer from the Punjab Police said on Wednesday.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur emphasised that the police have made progress in their investigation and are actively following leads in connection with the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Commissioner Kaur stated that initial investigations suggest that some form of explosive material was used in the Jalandhar blast.

"Our forensic teams have collected explosive swabs from here, which have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination. We believe that the blast was carried out using explosives here," she said.

She also mentioned that technical investigations and camera reviews are ongoing. "We have 3-4 leads that we are currently pursuing," she added.

Mann also urged the BJP to “cease such tactics”, asserting that Punjab is a peaceful state.

He said the government would ensure peace and maintain law and order at all costs, adding that Punjab has endured difficult times in the past and would not allow any attempt to disturb communal harmony.

Opposition parties have condemned the AAP government over the blasts.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the home portfolio, over the blasts.

"Three blasts in 10 days, two in a single day, May 5: Jalandhar outside BSF headquarters and Sri Amritsar Sahib Army area, April 27: Rajpura rail track. Continued intelligence failures and the collapse of law and order are a matter of grave concern. Chief Minister @BhagwantMann, who is also the state Home Minister, is busy with mimicry and cheap politics. He has forfeited the right to remain in office," Badal said in a post on X.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also slammed the Mann government.

"Back-to-back blasts have shaken Punjab. Yesterday in Jalandhar, and now near Khasa Camp in Amritsar, this is deeply alarming. Who is trying to destabilise our state? Why has the Punjab Government failed to prevent such incidents? What is the Government of India doing? Repeated lapses point to a serious breakdown of intelligence and security. Punjab's peace cannot be compromised. We demand accountability and immediate action," Warring said in a post on X.Police arrested four members of a pro-Khalistan terror module, backed by Pakistan's ISI, for the blast.