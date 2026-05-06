Andes hantavirus with rare human transmission on Antarctica cruise headed to Spain, three dead

South African health authorities have identified the Andes strain of hantavirus, which can be transmitted from person to person, in two passengers aboard a luxury cruise ship at the centre of an outbreak of the rare infection, officials said Wednesday.

Three passengers have died in the outbreak of the rodent-borne virus on the cruise ship, which is now sitting off the coast of Cape Verde in West Africa. At least four other people have fallen sick. Three of them are still on board, though there are plans to evacuate them from the ship.

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The MV Hondius, a Dutch ship on a week-long polar cruise from Argentina, left Ushuaia on April 1 and visited Antarctica and several isolated islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

The virus is spread by rodents and, more rarely, people. It is typically contained because it spreads only through close contact, such as sharing a bed or food, experts say.

The South African Department of Health said the information came from tests performed on the passengers after they were removed from the ship and flown to South Africa.

Late on Tuesday, the Spanish Health Ministry said it had been asked by the World Health Organisation and the European Union to take the MV Hondius and had given its agreement "in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles."

Cape Verde has not allowed the vessel to allow passengers ashore because of the outbreak.

One of the passengers, a British man, is in intensive care in a South African hospital. Tests were performed on the other passenger posthumously after she died in South Africa.

The luxury cruise ship, hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak and marooned for days off the coast of Cape Verde with close to 150 people on board, was due to head to Spain.

According to the WHO, the Andes virus, a specific species of hantavirus, is found in South America, primarily in Argentina and Chile.

The Swiss government said a man who returned to Switzerland after being a passenger on the MV Hondius was infected with the hantavirus and was being treated in Zurich, adding there was no danger to the broader population.

A Dutch couple and a German national who had been on the ship have died, while a British national is in intensive care in South Africa. The Netherlands is preparing to evacuate three patients who are on board.

Since the start of the outbreak, the World Health Organization has stressed that the risk to the broader public is low.

Human-to-human transmissions

People are usually infected by hantavirus through contact with infected rodents or their urine, droppings or saliva. Human-to-human transmission is rare.

But limited spread among close contacts has been observed in some previous outbreaks with the Andes strain, which has spread in South America, including Argentina, where the cruise trip started in March.

A presentation seen by Reuters said tests done by South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases revealed that the Andes strain was the cause of infection in the Dutch woman who died in Johannesburg, as well as in the British man who is still in hospital there.

"This is the only strain that is known to cause human-to-human transmission, but such transmission is very rare and, as said earlier, it only happens due to very close contact," the presentation said.

South Africa's health ministry also said that contact tracing was underway, with 62 contacts identified, including flight crew and healthcare workers. The contacts will be monitored until an incubation period has passed, and none have been diagnosed with the hantavirus so far.

The ship will dock at the Canary island of Tenerife, Spanish state broadcaster TVE reported on Wednesday, citing sources from the country's health ministry.

The Spanish archipelago's leader, Fernando Clavijo, said he was opposed to the move and requested an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The decision ultimately belongs to the central government, which supersedes regional authorities.

Meanwhile, the Dutch foreign ministry said it was coordinating the evacuation of three patients, one of them with Dutch nationality, to the Netherlands, where they will be provided with care.

"All efforts are aimed at making this happen as soon as possible," it said. "Exact details of the timing and logistics of this operation can only be shared once they are definitively established."