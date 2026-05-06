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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 06 May 2026

US and Iran near one-page memo to end war, launch nuclear talks: Report

The US expects Iranian responses on several key points in the next 48 hours, according to the report which cautioned that nothing has been agreed yet

Reuters Published 06.05.26, 03:20 PM
Smoke rises from southern Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the Israel-Lebanon border, in northern Israel, May 6, 2026.

Smoke rises from southern Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the Israel-Lebanon border, in northern Israel, May 6, 2026. Reuters picture

The White House believes it is getting close to an agreement with Iran on a one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war and set a framework for more detailed nuclear negotiations, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing two US officials and two other sources briefed on the issue.

The US expects Iranian responses on several key points in the next 48 hours, according to the report which cautioned that nothing has been agreed yet but said this was the closest the parties had been to an agreement since the war began.

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Among other provisions, the deal would involve Iran committing to a moratorium on nuclear enrichment, the US agreeing to lift its sanctions and release billions in frozen Iranian funds, and both sides lifting restrictions around transit through the Strait of Hormuz, Axios said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The US State Department and White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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United States and Iran near one-page memo to end war, launch nuclear talks: Report

The US expects Iranian responses on several key points in the next 48 hours, according to the report which cautioned that nothing has been agreed yet
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