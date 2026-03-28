Pakistan slams ex-PM Imran Khan's son over UN speech, alleges bid to target trade benefits

The Pakistan government has accused jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's son Kasim Khan of attempting to derail the country's GSP Plus status, under which the country enjoys relatively lower tariffs on exports, with his speech at a UNHRC summit in Geneva.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari and Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon jointly criticised Kasim and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari for their "calculated conspiracy to strip Pakistan of its GSP Plus status".

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Kasim addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Wednesday, urging the body to intervene and press the government of Pakistan for the immediate release of his father who has been incarcerated in multiple cases since August 2023.

"We ask this council and the OHCHR to urge Pakistan to end the persecution of Imran Khan immediately. The Pakistan government must comply with the UN Working Group's opinion, and they must release my father," Kasim said during the UNHRC's 61st session.

The ministers said the primary objective of Kasim and others was a calculated conspiracy to strip Pakistan of its Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus status.

"This anti-Pakistan brigade has formed an unholy alliance with the Israeli lobby in the European Union and leaders of the BMM (a sub-wing of the proscribed BLA). Since the GSP Plus status was granted, Pakistan's exports have surged by 40 per cent, significantly boosting the textile sector and creating thousands of jobs," they said.

"The PTI is now attempting to snatch this livelihood from the people for their petty political gains," they added.

Responding to claims of human rights violations, the ministers said during the tenure of PTI founder Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz was arrested in front of her father, Nawaz Sharif.

The PTI has, however, rejected the government's allegation of attempting to sabotage Pakistan's GSP Plus status .

According to the European Union, the GSP Plus status is a special incentive awarded to developing countries to "pursue sustainable development and good governance" in exchange for cutting import duties to zero on two-thirds of the tariff lines of its exports.

PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram said neither Kasim nor Bukhari had made a single statement that could harm Pakistan's national interests.

He said Kasim's speech was telecast live and that he did not say a single word against the GSP Plus status.