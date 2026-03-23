Imran Khan accuses Pakistan judges of 'selling their souls for personal privileges'

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday accused the judges in the country of "selling their souls for personal privileges."

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder leader made the accusations in a telephonic conversation with his sons on Eid, which they posted on his X account on Monday. His son Kasim Khan said the former cricketer-turned-politician wanted his message to be conveyed to the public.

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"The judges in this country should be ashamed of themselves. Time and time again, we have gone to the judiciary. But they have sold their souls for their paid personal privileges. They have sold their integrity," the post quoted him as saying.

Making an indirect reference to the country's powerful military establishment, Khan said, "They know they cannot break me, so they turn to my wife. How can they allow this inhumane treatment of Bushra Bibi (his third wife), simply to blackmail me? She spends 24 hours a day in isolation, except for 30 minutes with me per week - and even that is often ignored.

Khan said that it was "un-Islamic" to harm women, children and the elderly, and their motives are plain and clear."

"The judges are responsible for the justice in a society. They should be ashamed of themselves," Khan added.

The former first couple was convicted on January 17, 2025, in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, when Khan was sentenced to 14 years and Bushra to seven years in prison.

They were sentenced for causing a loss of PKRs 50 billion to the national exchequer in the Al-Qadir Trust case when they provided relief to a property tycoon in return for getting land for Al-Qadir Trust.

According to his party, this is because the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government has imposed a ban on Khan's meetings with his family members and lawyers for speaking against Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

His sons have said that they want to travel to Pak­istan to meet their father, but the government denied them a visa.

Recently, Pakistan's Information Mini­ster Atta Tarar said Khan's sons could come to Pakistan by using their NICOP (National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis).

Responding to the minister's suggestion, Jemima said the government wants her sons to travel using their Pakistani identity documents so they would have no British protection after going to Pakistan.

Khan has been jailed since August 2023 and is serving a sentence at Adiala Jail in the Al Qadir Trust corruption case. He also faces pending trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act linked to the protest by his party on May 9, 2023.