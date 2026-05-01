Bengal minister Sujit Bose appears before Enforcement Directorate in civic recruitment scam case

West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for questioning in the alleged civic body recruitment scam, in compliance with a Calcutta High Court directive.

Bose, accompanied by his son Samudra and two lawyers, reached the ED office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake shortly before 10.30 am.

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He had ignored three previous summonses from the ED, stating that he was busy with poll campaigns.

He had also moved high court against the summonses, alleging harassment. The court had directed him to appear before the agency before 10.30 am on Friday.

Bose is seeking re-election from the Bidhannagar seat, where polling happened in the final phase of the assembly elections on Wednesday.

Establishments owned by Bose and his son were twice searched by the agency in connection with alleged recruitment irregularities at the South Dum Dum Municipality.

The investigators have claimed that they recovered incriminating documents during the search operations.

Bose denied the charges, alleging that he was a victim of a political vendetta orchestrated by the BJP.