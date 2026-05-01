Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in Assam defamation case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case linked to allegations that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife held multiple passports and undisclosed foreign assets.

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar allowed Khera’s pre-arrest bail subject to conditions, an order uploaded on Friday said. The court had reserved its decision on Thursday.

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"The appellant (Pawan Khera) is directed to be released on anticipatory bail in the event of his arrest in the Crime Branch P.S. Case No. 04/2026 and on such reasonable terms and conditions which may be put by the Investigating Officer as deemed fit," it said.

The bench also laid down conditions for Khera’s cooperation with investigators. He has been directed to appear before the police as and when required, cooperate with the probe, and not influence or tamper with evidence during the investigation or trial.

It further directed that Khera shall not leave India without prior permission of the competent court, adding that the trial court may impose additional conditions if required.

Allowing Khera’s appeal against the April 24 order of the Gauhati High Court, the bench said, "In our view, the observations as made by the high court in the order impugned is not based on correct appreciation of all the material which has been placed on record and appears to be erroneous, in particular shifting the burden on the accused."

The top court also noted that without alleging any offence under Section 339 of BNS and merely on the basis of a statement made by the advocate general, the observations relating to Section 339 of BNS were not justified.

Following the allegations, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, filed criminal cases against Khera and others at the Guwahati Crime Branch police station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Earlier, the Telangana High Court had granted Khera seven-day transit anticipatory bail, but Assam Police moved the Supreme Court against the order. The apex court had then stayed the transit bail and directed Khera to approach the Gauhati High Court.