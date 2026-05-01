Congress hits out at Amit Shah on Ladakh trip, cites unmet demands on statehood and Sixth Schedule status

The Congress on Friday took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah over his Ladakh visit, saying he is basking in the glory of the Piprahwa relics, while remaining silent on the demands of the people there for statehood, Sixth Schedule status, and protection of land and employment.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh recalled India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's July 1949 visit to Ladakh.

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"The HM is in Ladakh today basking in the glory of the Piprahwa relics, while remaining silent on the demands of the people there for statehood, Sixth Schedule status, and protection of land and employment," Ramesh said on X.

Shah will be unaware of previous such displays in Ladakh, Ramesh said On January 14, 1949, the sacred relics of the two chief disciples of the Buddha- Sariputta and Maha Moggallana Arahants -- taken by the British from the Sanchi Stupa in 1851 and kept in the Victoria and Albert Museum, London were received back by Nehru and handed over to the Mahabodhi Society of India in Kolkata on January 14, 1949, he recalled.

"A few months later in early July 1949 - just after the passage of the Bodh Gaya Temple Act, 1949 by the Bihar Govt - Nehru visited Ladakh for four days. During this visit, the venerable Kushok Bakula Rinpoche requested Nehru that these relics should be sent to Ladakh as well," Ramesh said.

A year later in May 1950 this materialised, and the relics were taken around Ladakh for 79 days, he said.

Thereafter they were to be enshrined in three different places - Yangon, Colombo, and Sanchi itself, Ramesh said.

The Congress on Thursday had questioned the government's silence on critical demands of Ladakhis and asked the Centre to clarify its stance on providing statehood as well as protection under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Shah arrived in Ladakh on Thursday to attend the first-ever international exposition of holy relics of Lord Buddha in India.