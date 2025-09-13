Nepal President dissolves Parliament; parties, lawyers call move ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘arbitrary’

Nepal's major political parties and apex lawyers' body have strongly criticised the president's decision to dissolve parliament, describing the move as "unconstitutional", "arbitrary" and a serious blow to democracy.

The criticism followed Friday’s recommendation by the first cabinet meeting chaired by interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki to dissolve the House of Representatives, a proposal that President Ram Chandra Paudel promptly approved.

The house was dissolved with effect from 11 pm on September 12, 2025, according to a notice issued by the President’s Office. The president also fixed March 5, 2026, as the date for holding fresh parliamentary elections, it said.

Political parties across the spectrum slammed the dissolution move.

Disapproving of the move, Nepali Congress (NC), the largest political party of the country, warned that any action violating the Constitution would be unacceptable.

The Central Executive Committee meeting of the Nepali Congress held on Saturday concluded that the dissolution of the Parliament has "jeopardised the democratic achievements" of the country, MyRepublica news portal reported.

"This move to dissolve parliament is against the spirit of our Constitution and the interpretation of the Supreme Court. It is absolutely unconstitutional,” the NC said in a statement.

NC General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma said any breach of the Constitution raises serious questions.

CPN-UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel described the move as “ironically concerning”.

“In the past, the majority of governments’ attempts to dissolve Parliament were challenged as unconstitutional. Ironically, those same voices are now supporting dissolution. We must remain vigilant,” the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) leader was quoted as saying by the news portal.

The CPN (Maoist Centre) also expressed serious disagreement with the decision to dissolve the House of Representatives.

Party spokesperson and Vice Chairman Agni Prasad Sapkota said the decision went against the country’s constitutional framework.

Issuing a late-night statement, the Nepal Bar Association (NBA) said the "arbitrary" dissolution undermines constitutional supremacy and “strikes at the core of constitutionalism”.

The umbrella body of legal professionals warned that the step weakens Nepal’s hard-won democracy and dilutes the achievements of federalism.

"The President’s decision to dissolve the House of Representatives also contradicts the Supreme Court’s earlier ruling on the reinstatement of Parliament,” the NBA said.

It further cautioned that dissolving the House before the completion of its term erodes public trust in democratic institutions and threatens the very foundation of the constitutional order.

NBA president Vijay Prasad Mishra and general secretary Kedar Prasad Koirala jointly signed the statement, urging all sectors of society to resist “any regressive steps” and support their protest and actions against the dissolution.

