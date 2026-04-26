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regular-article-logo Sunday, 26 April 2026

Mali defence minister Sadio Camara reported killed in attack by Al Qaeda-linked group

Attacks continued on Sunday, a day after an al Qaeda affiliate and Tuareg rebels carried out one of the largest coordinated attacks in the country in recent years

Reuters Published 26.04.26, 06:41 PM
Sadio Camara

Sadio Camara Reuters

Mali defence minister Sadio Camara was killed in an attack by Al Qaeda-linked group JNIM on his residence at the Kati military base outside Bamako on Saturday, France's RFI radio reported on Sunday.

Attacks continued on Sunday, a day after an al Qaeda affiliate and Tuareg rebels carried out one of the largest coordinated attacks in the country in recent years, as gunfire rang out in a garrison town near Mali's capital, a Reuters witness said.

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The United Nations called for an international response to violence and terrorism in the West Africa Sahel region following Saturday's large-scale assaults.

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"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by reports of attacks in several locations across Mali. He strongly condemns these acts of violence," a UN spokesperson posted on X.

An al Qaeda affiliate and Tuareg rebels claimed ​responsibility​for the coordinated attacks around the capital, Bamako, in gold-producing areas and elsewhere across Mali, in one of the boldest operations insurgents have mounted in their campaign against the military-led government.

The final toll of deaths and injuries remained unclear on Sunday, as did the fate of the contested city of Kidal, which the insurgents claimed to have recaptured from government forces in the assault.

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