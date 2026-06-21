King Charles III to reveal how much taxes he pays, for first time: Buckingham Palace

Britain's King Charles will tell the public for the first time on Thursday how much tax he pays as monarch, a royal spokesperson said on Sunday, as Buckingham Palace seeks to be more accountable and transparent.

By law, Charles is not obliged to pay income tax, capital gains tax or inheritance tax on what he received from Queen Elizabeth, but Charles has voluntarily agreed to pay income tax and capital gains tax when he sells private assets.

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Details will come as part of annual royal accounts due for release on Thursday.

Charles receives personal income from land, private estates and investments on top of the £132 million ($175 million) he received from the government in the 2025/26 tax year to support royal duties.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the move aimed to "encourage wider understanding of our accountability".

Charles provided information on his tax payments when he was Prince of Wales and intends to continue to do so in future years as king, the palace said.

The British parliament's Public Accounts Committee launched an inquiry into residential property arrangements provided to members of the royal family last year.