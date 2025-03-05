Jaishankar, UK’s David Lammy discuss FTA talks, strategic ties and political cooperation

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday said the dialogue with his UK counterpart, David Lammy, covered the entire gamut of bilateral ties, including the relaunched Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, strategic coordination and political cooperation.

During “wide-ranging and productive” talks over two days at Chevening House in Kent, where Jaishankar was hosted by Lammy, the leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Social media posts of the closed-door meetings capture the two foreign ministers being taken on a tour of the 17th century country house and engaging in intense talks during walks around the grounds.

“Held wide-ranging and productive talks with Foreign Secretary David Lammy over past two days at the Chevening House,” External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar said in a post on X.

“We discussed the entire gamut of bilateral ties, especially our focus on strategic coordination, political cooperation, trade deal negotiation, education, technology, mobility and people-to-people exchanges. Agreed to formulate the next steps to further strengthen and structure them,” he said.

“We exchanged views on regional and global issues including the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, Bangladesh and the Commonwealth. In an uncertain and volatile world, India-UK ties contribute to stability and prosperity,” he added.

The EAM, accompanied by his wife Kyoko Jaishankar, arrived at Chevening House to a “warm welcome” on Tuesday evening following talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds in London.

“A vivid expression of our talent and people-to-people exchanges, they surely are great advocates of India-UK ties,” Jaishankar noted, following a reception hosted by Lammy for Chevening Scholars from India.

The venue for the talks was symbolic of India's position as home to the world's largest Chevening programme– the UK government’s flagship international scholarships and fellowships scheme.

“Dr Jaishankar and I are supercharging our GBP 41 billion trading relationship with India, after trade talks were relaunched in Delhi. It is the floor, not the ceiling of our ambitions that will benefit both our economies,” Lammy said in a statement released by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) ahead of the talks.

Both leaders are also believed to have covered opportunities for citizens in both countries that will come from closer collaboration in sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, telecoms and critical minerals.

Opportunities include more effective and affordable healthcare and more resilient supply chains, as well as greater innovation, investment and job creation, FCDO said.

During his six-day visit covering the UK and Ireland, the EAM will be holding a series of high-level talks, foreign policy engagements and interactions with the Indian community.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said the visit will provide renewed impetus to India’s friendly ties with both countries. The EAM is also scheduled to inaugurate new Consulate Generals of India in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Manchester, northern England, later this week.

“The opening of new Indian consulates in Belfast and Manchester demonstrate the growing links between our peoples and how we are working together to deliver growth not only in London, but right across the UK,” noted Lammy.

Later on Wednesday, Jaishankar is scheduled for an in-conversation session entitled ‘India’s rise and role in the world’ at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, commonly known as Chatham House, in London.

The think tank’s Director and Chief Executive, Bronwen Maddox, will explore a range of topics with Jaishankar, including India’s approach to foreign policy and where India stands on key global flashpoints, from Ukraine to the Middle East.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.