Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrives in Pakistan ahead of his trip to New Delhi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Pakistan on Monday on a day-long visit to hold talks with the country's leadership ahead of his trip to New Delhi, amid tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

The visit comes days after Araghchi offered to defuse tensions between India and Pakistan, saying Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to “forge greater understanding at this difficult time.”

Radio Pakistan reported that during his visit, Araghchi will hold important meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments. Pakistan and Iran enjoy close bilateral relations.

Araghchi's visit is expected to further strengthen the existing ties and enhance cooperation between the two countries. On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told the Iranian state-run Press TV that Foreign Minister Araghchi plans to visit Pakistan and India as part of Tehran's ongoing consultations with regional countries. Their talks will focus on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing the latest developments at the regional and international levels, he added.

Baghaei also confirmed that the top Iranian diplomat will pay an official visit to India later in the week.

The Iranian foreign minister's visit comes amid tensions between Pakistan and India following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Terrorists killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Araghchi had condemned the Pahalgam attack “strongly and unequivocally”.

