Explosion in Belgium damages synagogue, probe underway

The explosion blew out the windows of the synagogue, as well as those of a building on the opposite side of the road, VRT said

Reuters Published 09.03.26, 01:57 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

A synagogue in the Belgian city of Liege was damaged by an explosion early on Monday, Belgian broadcaster VRT reported, citing local police.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the explosion, which happened around 4 a.m. local time (0300 GMT), was unknown, VRT said.

The explosion blew out the windows of the synagogue, as well as those of a building on the opposite side of the road, the broadcaster said.

Police cordoned off the street while a specialised counter-terrorism team investigated the incident.

Local police were not immediately available for comment.

