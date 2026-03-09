Iraq coach urges Fifa to delay World Cup due to rising war tensions

Iraq head coach Graham Arnold has issued an urgent plea to soccer's international governing body to delay his team's intercontinental qualifier for the World Cup because of disruptions caused by the escalating Iran war.

The Iraq squad faces major logistical issues ahead of a winner-takes-all playoff against either Suriname or Bolivia, scheduled for March 31 in Monterrey, Mexico.

With Iraqi airspace closed until April 1 due to the escalating conflict, Arnold's squad - containing predominantly players from the domestic league - is unable to fully gather.

Players haven't secured visas for the playoff tournament in Mexico due to foreign embassy closures, and Arnold is stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the conflict.

"Please help us with this game because right now we are struggling to get our players out of the country of Iraq," Arnold, a former coach of Australia's national team, told the Australian Associated Press.

The turmoil has already forced the postponement of a planned training camp in Houston. Arnold said fielding a team comprised only of overseas-based players is not a viable option.

"It wouldn't be our best team and we need our best team available for the country's biggest game in 40 years," he said.

Arnold has proposed a strategic delay to the playoffs schedule, suggesting Fifa allow Suriname and Bolivia to play their preliminary match this month but postponing the final playoff until a week before the World Cup begins.

"In my opinion, if Fifa were to delay the game it gives us time to prepare properly," Arnold said. "In my opinion, it also gives Fifa more time to decide what Iran is going to do. "

"If Iran withdraws we go into the World Cup, and it gives the UAE, who we beat in qualifying, the chance to prepare for either Bolivia or Suriname.

"Our federation's president Adnan Dirjal is working round the clock trying to plan and prepare to make everyone in Iraq's dream come true, so we need this decision made quickly.

Taking shape under the weight of escalating global conflicts, the 16 US cities set to the World Cup are likely to see festive moods of football fans getting dampened by safety threats, soaring airline prices and unavailability of tickets, and a general sense of doom.

Iran is one of the countries that have qualified in the tournament, scheduled to play in the US, but now, with open hostilities between the nations mounting, security, travel and participation have become central questions the team is grappling with.

Mehdi Taj, president of Iran’s football federation said, “What is certain is that after this attack, we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope.”

The US has had existing travel restrictions in place on Iranian citizens, but these would have been waived for World Cup participants. It is uncertain if new restrictions would be imposed under wartime conditions.