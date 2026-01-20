MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 20 January 2026

India withdraws families of officials from Bangladesh amid security concerns

India has advised families of its officials posted in Bangladesh to return home as a precaution amid the prevailing security situation

PTI Published 20.01.26, 10:14 PM
Representational image

Representational image File

India on Tuesday decided to withdraw the families of Indian officials posted in Bangladesh in view of the security scenario in that country.

New Delhi's move comes weeks before parliamentary elections are to be held in Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the security situation, as a precautionary measure, we have advised the dependents of our officials in the high commission and posts to return to India, official sources said.

The mission and all posts in Bangladesh continue to remain open and operational, they said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Sit back, don’t retaliate': US warns Europe after France, Denmark push back on Greenland threat

At the World Economic Forum meet, the US Treasury chief calls for calm and trade talks; France warns against tariffs, bullying and threats to allies
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

I don't care about the Nobel Prize. I have saved tens of millions of lives by ending eight wars

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT