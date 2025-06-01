MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'I am not taking drugs': Elon Musk shrugs off ketamine story, slams media report

Drug speculations surrounding the Tesla CEO started after he was seen with a 'black eye' at a joint presser with Donald Trump in the Oval Office on his formal last day as DOGE chief

Our Web Desk Published 01.06.25, 02:30 PM
Elon Musk.

Elon Musk. Reuters.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday denied a report claiming that he used ketamine and other drugs extensively in 2024 on the campaign trail for the US Presidential polls.

This comes a day after The New York Times reported on Friday that Musk, whose tenure as DOGE head in the Trump administration ended last month, used so much ketamine, which is a powerful anesthetic, that he developed bladder problems.

In a post shared in X, Musk said, "To be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off."

"I tried 'prescription' ketamine a few years ago and said so on X, so this not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven't taken it since then," he added.

The NYT further reported that Musk also used ecstasy and mushrooms and carried a pill box while on the move last year. The report, however, said that it was unclear whether the world’s richest man used drugs while being the DOGE boss since Trump’s inauguration in January.

The NYT also cited Musk's history of erratic behaviour, including a controversial Nazi-style salute at a January rally celebrating Trump’s second inauguration.

Drug speculations surrounding the Tesla CEO started after he was seen with a "black eye" at a joint presser with Trump in the Oval Office on his formal last day as Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief.

Musk claimed the injury came from playfully encouraging his young son, X, to punch him in the face, which the child did.

"Turns out even a five-year-old punching you in the face actually is..." Musk commented, trailing of mid-sentence. But, he shrugged off a question about drug use, saying, “let’s move on.”

Later on Friday, when a reporter asked Donald Trump if he knew about Musk’s “regular drug use," Trump replied, “I wasn’t."

He also said, “I think Elon is a fantastic guy," AFP reported.

Musk has previously acknowledged taking ketamine under medical supervision to treat depression, and has suggested it positively impacted his creativity and performance.

