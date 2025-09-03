Indonesia: Chopper with 8 on board, including Indian, was seen emitting smoke before crashing

The helicopter that went missing in Indonesia with eight people, including an Indian national, on board was seen emitting white smoke and flying at a low altitude before crashing in a mountainous area, according to a media report on Wednesday.

The search and rescue (SAR) team said that the Estindo Air BK 117 D3 helicopter was seen emitting white smoke and flying at a low altitude before crashing, Indonesian news agency Antara reported.

The helicopter carrying eight people, including the pilot, lost contact on Monday, at around 8.54 am local time while flying near Mandin Damar Waterfall in Mentewe, Tanah Bumbu district, in South Kalimantan.

Indian national Santha Kumar was among the passengers. Others on board were identified as Captain Haryanto (pilot), technician Eng Hendra, and passengers Mark Werren, Yudi Febrian, Andys Rissa Pasulu, Claudine Quito, and Iboy Irfan Rosa.

“A teacher and several students witnessed the helicopter flying low while releasing smoke. This was beyond the initial point of last contact according to flight radar data,” I Putu Sudayana, head of the Banjarmasin Search and Rescue Agency, said on Tuesday.

He said that the joint SAR team would follow up on the new location by conducting both air and ground operations.

“The team will try to find access through the forest and reach the other side of the mountain,” Sudayana said.

“We hope they can find a route soon, and we ask for everyone’s prayers so the helicopter can be located quickly,” he added.

An aerial survey of the suspected crash site was planned initially but it was cancelled due to heavy rain, South Kalimantan Governor Muhidin said.

“The area is covered by thick clouds, making it difficult for helicopters to descend. It is also a vast, untouched forest, which makes access very challenging,” Muhidin said.

The helicopter departed from Syamsir Alam Airport in Kotabaru district at 8.46 am local time and was scheduled to land in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, at 10.15 am.

Its last recorded contact was at 8.54 am before communication was lost. The aircraft was officially reported missing at 12.02 pm.

Earlier, Sudayana said an aerial search involving two helicopters operating in shifts was engaged in searching for the missing helicopter.

In addition to the aerial search, a ground team of 140 personnel from various agencies and local volunteers was deployed.

