Haryana student killed in UK street attack, five suspects out on bail

A 30-year-old Indian student, identified locally as Vijay Kumar Sheoran from Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district, died after being stabbed during a street attack in Worcester, central England.

The incident took place in the early hours of November 25, prompting an ongoing investigation by West Mercia police. In a statement issued on Friday, the police appealed for information from anyone who may have witnessed the attack.

“On Tuesday morning (25 November) around 4:15 am a 30-year-old man was found by officers on Barbourne Road in Worcester with serious injuries,” West Mercia police said. “He was taken to hospital but sadly died later that day. Five men were arrested on suspicion of murder and are now on bail as the investigation continues.”

A sixth man arrested earlier has been released without further action. Detective Chief Inspector Lee Holehouse said the team has been working to establish the sequence of events leading to Sheoran’s death.

“Over the course of the last few days my team have been conducting extensive lines of enquiries to ascertain what happened on Tuesday morning and what led to a man losing his life,” he said.

Holehouse added that officers will remain on Barbourne Road through the weekend.

“I would like to reassure the community that this is to continue gathering evidence and the public should not be alarmed,” he said. “The five men who were arrested on suspicion of murder are now on bail and will continue to help us with our investigation.”

He also renewed the appeal for information. “I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information that would help with our enquiries to please come forward, however insignificant you feel it may be; it could be a vital piece of information.”

Back in Haryana, news of Sheoran’s death has caused deep distress. Charkhi Dadri MLA Sunil Satpal Sangwan expressed solidarity with the family.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Vijay Kumar Sheoran, an Indian student from Village Jagrambas, District Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), who lost his life following a brutal stabbing incident in Worcester, United Kingdom,” he wrote on social media.

Calling for support from the Indian government, he added, “I urged the Indian government to ‘intervene at the earliest and extend every possible support to the grieving family — especially by ensuring the urgent repatriation of his mortal remains to India’.”

Sangwan also sought decisive action from UK authorities: “We also appeal for a transparent, fair, and time-bound investigation so that justice is served and the perpetrators are held strictly accountable.”