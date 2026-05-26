‘For Brothers’ extortion network busted in Canada; 17 suspected Indians arrested

Canadian police have arrested 17 persons, believed to be of Indian origin, for their alleged involvement in extortion and organised crime targeting South Asian business owners and community members in the region.

The Extortion Task Force of the Peel Police "dismantled a coordinated campaign of intimidation, threats, and escalating violence used to extort local businesses", according to a press release issued by the Peel Regional Police on its official website on Monday.

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The majority of the arrested individuals have ties to an international criminal network known as ‘For Brothers’, which targeted South Asian business owners and community members across the region in Canada and the United States, it said.

The organised criminal network was believed to have been active in Brampton, Mississauga, Caledon, and British Columbia, with links to California, it added.

"We recognise the fear and harm this has caused, particularly within the South Asian community, and remain committed to put a stop to these crimes and keep our communities safe,” Chief Nishan Duraiappah, Peel Regional Police, was quoted as saying in the release.

The 17 individuals were arrested in April 2026 after a joint investigation was launched in December 2025 by the Canadian police, security agencies, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States.

The accused are connected to 24 incidents, including 16 violent incidents associated with ‘For Brothers’.

Six individuals charged by Peel Regional Police may face immigration action, including possible removal from the country, after their criminal cases are finished, police said. During the investigation, police also seized six firearms, illicit drugs, multiple cell phones, SIM cards and fraudulent identification cards. Police said that the investigation in the case is still ongoing and further arrests are anticipated.

The accused were identified as Iqbal Singh Bhagria, Akashdeep Singh, Ravinder Singh, Jashanbir Singh, Dilawarpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Prabhdeep Sohal, Partapbir Ghuman, Ajaydeep Singh, Navroop Singh, Rajan Singh, Amritjot Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Guneet Guneet, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohinder Singh and Gautam.

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