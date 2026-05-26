Four killed in Belgium after train collides with school bus

Four people, including two teenagers, were killed in Belgium on Tuesday when a train crashed into a school bus on a level-crossing near the town of Buggenhout, RTL TV reported, citing transport minister Jean-Luc Crucke.

The victims also included the bus driver and an adult accompanying the pupils, RTL quoted Crucke as saying. Two other people were also severely injured, he added.

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The accident occurred early on Tuesday at a level-crossing near Buggenhout station, about 23 kilometres (14.29 miles) from Brussels. Crucke said security cameras showed that the crossing's security barriers had come down.

Interior minister Bernard Quintin said on X that "it is with deep sadness that I learned of the tragic accident that occurred in Buggenhout."

Spokespeople for the Belgian police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Belgium, where a dense railway network criss-crosses towns and villages, has a history of accidents at level-crossings.

Five people died in such accidents in 2025, railway infrastructure operator Infrabel says on its website, the lowest number recorded since 2020.