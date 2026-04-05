Drone strikes hit Kuwait, Iran escalates attacks amid intensifying West Asia conflict

Kuwait Petroleum ​Corporation said a fire broke out in its Shuwaikh oil sector complex, which houses the oil ministry and KPC headquarters, after a drone attack, the Kuwaiti state news agency reported early on Sunday.

Kuwaiti state media, citing the finance ministry, said an Iranian drone hit an office complex for government ministries, causing significant material damage but no casualties.

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Two power generation units were also taken out of service after Iranian drones targeted two power and water desalination plants, causing significant damage, Kuwait's electricity and water ministry said on Sunday.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, according to Kuwaiti state media.

There was no official comment from Iran.

As the West Asia conflict entered its sixth week, the prospect of a US pilot still alive and on the run in Iran, coupled with slim chances for peace talks and declining public support for the war, heightened pressure on Washington.

Iran warned the US and Israel that the "entire region will become a hell for you" if attacks escalated, according to Iranian media reports.

Iran has launched drones and missiles at Israel and Gulf countries aligned with the US, which have so far avoided direct involvement to prevent further escalation. Iranian state TV reported that its military targeted US radar installations, a US-linked aluminum plant in the UAE, and US military headquarters in Kuwait in retaliation for deadly strikes on Iranian industrial sites.

In its daily update on X, the Kuwaiti army reported on Saturday that it intercepted eight ballistic missiles and 19 drones in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the conflict, Kuwaiti air forces have engaged a total of 709 Iranian drones, 327 ballistic missiles, and nine cruise missiles, the briefing added.