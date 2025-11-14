MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 14 November 2025

China's stranded astronauts to return from space station on spacecraft that brought new crew

Their return was aborted after their Shenzhou-20 spacecraft was believed to have been struck by a small piece of space debris

AP Published 14.11.25, 09:54 AM
Astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie meet the press before the upcoming Shenzhou-20 spaceflight mission, at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China April 23, 2025.

Astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie meet the press before the upcoming Shenzhou-20 spaceflight mission, at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China April 23, 2025. Reuters file picture.

A three-person crew stranded at China's space station after their spacecraft was apparently hit by space debris will return Friday using the craft that brought their replacement crew, state media said.

The three astronauts were on a six-month rotation at the space station and supposed to return four days after the new crew arrived on November 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their return was aborted after their Shenzhou-20 spacecraft was believed to have been struck by a small piece of space debris. They are coming back using the Shenzhou-21 craft instead, state media said.

The three astronauts — Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie — traveled to the Tiangong space station in April.

The were "in good condition, working and living normally,” China's Manned Space Engineering office said on Tuesday.

China has made steady progress with its space program since 2003. It has built its own space station and has a goal of landing a person on the moon by 2030.

The latest Shenzhou-21 mission brought mice for experiments, a first for China's space program.

RELATED TOPICS

China Astronauts
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

An escape from India’s air pollution for those who can afford it

Companies are offering much-needed, but expensive, air purification systems to shelter from the smog in one of the world’s most polluted cities
People watch live broadcast of the results of Bihar Assembly elections as vote counting underway, in Patna, Friday, November 14, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

There were reports of server vans hovering around counting centres, irregularities at booths

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT