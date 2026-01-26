China says Canada trade talks target no third party after Trump warns of sweeping tariffs

Arrangements between China and Canada to address bilateral economic and trade issues are not targeted at any third party, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, in response to a U.S. threat to impose 100% tariffs on Canada if it finalises a trade deal with Beijing.

"China holds that countries should handle relations with one another with a win-win rather than zero-sum mindset, and through cooperation rather than confrontation," ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press conference.

US President Donald Trump made the tariff threat over the weekend and warned Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney that a deal would endanger his country.

Carney travelled to China this month and reached an initial trade deal with Beijing that would slash tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for lower levies on Canadian canola.