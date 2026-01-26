MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
regular-article-logo Monday, 26 January 2026

China says Canada trade talks target no third party after Trump warns of sweeping tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney travelled to China this month and reached an initial trade deal with Beijing that would slash tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for lower levies on Canadian canola

Reuters Published 26.01.26, 02:57 PM
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney with President of China Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney with President of China Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Reuters

Arrangements between China and Canada to address bilateral economic and trade issues are not targeted at any third party, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, in response to a U.S. threat to impose 100% tariffs on Canada if it finalises a trade deal with Beijing.

"China holds that countries should handle relations with one another with a win-win rather than zero-sum mindset, and through cooperation rather than confrontation," ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press conference.

US President Donald Trump made the tariff threat over the weekend and warned Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney that a deal would endanger his country.

Carney travelled to China this month and reached an initial trade deal with Beijing that would slash tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for lower levies on Canadian canola.

