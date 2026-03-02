MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
British air base in Cyprus suffers damage after suspected drone attack

The suspected drone strike occurred after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK would help the United States in the war against Iran

Reuters, AP Published 02.03.26, 10:00 AM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Britain's Royal Air Force base Akrotiri in Cyprus was hit by a suspected drone strike overnight, causing limited damage and no casualties, Cypriot authorities and the UK's Ministry of Defence said.

A Cyprus government spokesperson said that "information received through various channels indicates that it involved an unmanned drone, which caused limited damage".

Spokesperson Constantinos Letymbiotis said the incident at RAF Akrotiri occurred shortly after midnight Monday.

He said "information received through various channels" indicated a drone strike.

He didn't specify what kind of drone, where it was launched from or the extent of damage.

Letymbiotis said Cypriot authorities have enacted security protocols and are monitoring the situation in coordination with the UK and its two military bases in Cyprus.

A security alert put out to residents in the vicinity of Akrotiri by the British bases administration advised residents to shelter in place until further notice 'following a suspected drone impact'.

The suspected drone strike occurred after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK would help the US in the war against Iran.

Britain retains sovereignty over the territory of two bases on the eastern Mediterranean island, which is a member of the European Union. RAF Akrotiri covers a sprawling, square-shaped peninsula on the southern tip of Cyprus. The last time it was directly attacked was by Libyan militants in the mid-1980s.

