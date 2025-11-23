Bangladeshi man lived in Dehradun as ‘Sachin Chauhan’, converted Indian woman, say police

Mamun Hasan, the Bangladesh national arrested for illegally residing in Dehradun under a false identity with fabricated documents, had allegedly converted an Indian Hindu woman, Reena Chauhan, to Islam and married her in Bangladesh, police said on Sunday.

Hasan -- who had assumed the identity of Sachin Chauhan -- and Reena, residing in Dehradun's Nehru Colony area, were arrested on Friday.

Police said they have come in possession of official documents from Bangladesh that suggest Hasan had converted Reena to Islam before marrying her there.

Reena Chauhan assumed the name Farzana Akhtar following her conversion.

Police said, after the matter of religious conversion came to light, a detailed investigation is being conducted into all aspects of the case.

After his arrest, interrogation revealed that Hasan, a resident of Meherpur in Bangladesh, and Reena, a resident of Tyuni tehsil in Dehradun district, met through Facebook in 2019, after which Hasan visited India three times on a tourist visa to meet her, police said.

In 2022, he illegally crossed the border and took Reena with him to Bangladesh, where they got married.

That same year, they returned to India illegally and reached Dehradun, where he obtained Aadhaar, PAN card, and other documents under the identity of Reena's former husband, Sachin Chauhan, and began living as husband and wife at rented accommodations at various locations, police said.

Hasan was working as a bouncer at a club in Dehradun using the false documents, they added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.