Bangladesh bank governor ousted, appointment triggers independence policy debate

Bangladesh’s financial markets closed this weekend under a cloud of uncertainty after the new Tarique Rahman administration abruptly removed Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H. Mansur and installed businessman Md Mostaqur Rahman in his place.

The decision has already triggered sharp debate among economists and international observers about whether the country’s fragile recovery can withstand a perceived weakening of the central bank’s independence.

The question is no longer simply who runs the central bank. It is whether Bangladesh

can afford even a hint of institutional doubt at a moment when external financing conditions remain tight and domestic vulnerabilities persist.

Mansur’s dismissal, described in national dailies as a “shock ouster”, came despite

recent improvements in headline indicators. During his roughly 18-month tenure, foreign exchange reserves rose from about $18 billion to around $30 billion. Remittance inflows, which had averaged roughly $24 billion annually, climbed to about $33 billion.

While global factors played a role, policy signalling was central. Mansur made clear that he would not artificially defend the taka at unsustainable levels and would maintain relatively high interest rates to restrain excess liquidity. That clarity helped reverse a destabilising dynamic in which expatriate workers and exporters delayed dollar repatriation in expectation of further depreciation.

The broader context matters. By the end of the previous administration led by Nobel

Laureate Muhammad Yunus, correspondent banks had grown cautious about Bangladeshi exposure amid concerns over governance, non-performing loans and opaque exchange-rate management.

International commentary, including analysis in regional outlets, had credited Mansur with stabilising the currency and restoring a degree of credibility to Bangladesh’s monetary framework.

The implication was not that structural problems had vanished, but that the central bank was again operating with a visible commitment to orthodox principles — controlling money supply growth, allowing exchange-rate flexibility within limits, and resisting politically convenient but economically risky rate cuts.

It is against that backdrop that the appointment of Mostaqur Rahman has generated scrutiny. Rahman is the chief executive of Hera Sweaters Ltd and a long-time garment sector figure who chaired the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association’s standing committee linked to the Bangladesh Bank.

He was also involved with the BNP’s election steering efforts. Media reports have highlighted that loans amounting to approximately Tk 89 crore ($7.4 million) associated with his business interests were rescheduled before his appointment.

Transparency advocates have raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest and about whether the Bangladesh Bank risks functioning as a de facto department of the finance ministry rather than an independent regulator.

None of these facts proves policy failure. But central banking is as much about perception as performance. Investors and global lenders price risk not only on current data but on expectations about future governance.

Reuters reported that the government framed Rahman’s appointment as part of a broader administrative reshuffle aligned with the new administration’s priorities.

Yet international analysis has underscored that abrupt leadership changes at central banks can unsettle markets precisely because they raise questions about policy continuity.

Bangladesh’s economy remains vulnerable. Although reserves have recovered, they are not excessive relative to import needs. Inflationary pressures have eased only gradually. The banking sector still carries a high burden of non-performing loans, and structural reforms — particularly around loan classification transparency and supervision — remain incomplete.

Analysts have warned that without independence, the Bangladesh Bank could struggle to enforce discipline on politically connected borrowers. That risk is not abstract. Recent commentary has cautioned that relaxing loan classification rules, deferring provisioning requirements or pursuing ultra-loose monetary policy could quickly undermine the hard-won gains in currency stability.

The new administration may believe that a governor drawn from the private sector will better understand the pressures facing businesses in what many economists describe as a balance-sheet recession. Companies that expanded aggressively during the credit boom of the previous decade now face weaker demand and heavy debt burdens.

There is a legitimate debate about whether interest rates should be reduced to stimulate credit growth and help viable firms survive. But such a shift, to be credible, must be executed by a central bank whose independence is unquestioned. Otherwise, rate cuts risk being interpreted as politically motivated rather than economically justified.

That interpretation matters for Bangladesh’s external financing environment. Media reports indicate that some international bankers had been prepared to recommend expanding credit lines to Bangladeshi institutions if policy stability continued.

The sudden removal of Mansur has reportedly prompted reconsideration among at least some advisers to global banks. If correspondent banks or trade finance providers tighten exposure, the effects would be felt quickly in import costs, working capital constraints and currency pressures.

There is also the International Monetary Fund programme to consider. Analysts have pointed out that maintaining engagement with multilateral institutions signals commitment to reform and transparency. Any perception that Bangladesh might deviate from agreed policy frameworks or dilute reform momentum could complicate negotiations and dampen investor sentiment. Even if no formal change occurs, ambiguity itself can carry a cost.

Critically, Mansur was not universally praised. He refinanced certain distressed banks and did not complete sweeping structural overhauls within his tenure. Some economists disagreed with his interest rate stance and inflation readings. Yet he was widely viewed as professionally independent from the finance ministry.

That perception insulated his controversial decisions from immediate political

interpretation. If he cut rates, markets would likely have seen it as a data-driven adjustment. If Rahman does the same, markets may see a political directive. Bangladesh’s experience over the past decade demonstrates how quickly institutional trust can erode and how slowly it returns. The most damaging legacy of prior policy missteps was not merely financial imbalance but a decline in confidence in oversight institutions.

Rebuilding that confidence required consistent signalling that monetary policy would not be subordinated to short-term political needs. By replacing the governor so abruptly, the Tarique Rahman administration risks reopening doubts that had only begun to recede.

The coming months will be decisive. If Rahman asserts clear independence, maintains

transparency in loan data, resists indiscriminate forbearance and calibrates any rate adjustments carefully, fears may subside. But if policy shifts appear aligned too closely with partisan objectives or business interests, the cost could be measured in weaker reserves, higher inflation expectations and renewed exchange-rate volatility.